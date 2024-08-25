Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.68 and traded as high as C$6.29. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.29, with a volume of 7,204 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$402.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. 51.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

