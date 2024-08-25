Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Stake Cut by Core Wealth Management Inc.

Core Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 63,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.