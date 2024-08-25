Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 5.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

