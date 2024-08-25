Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Position Boosted by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 308,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 640,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 808,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,038. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.