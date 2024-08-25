Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Up 3%

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.08 and last traded at $62.93. Approximately 294,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 511,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $343.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

