Diversified LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $206,912,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $9.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.