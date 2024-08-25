Diversified LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 796.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.68. 4,820,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.