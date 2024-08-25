Diversified LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Diversified LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,720 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.