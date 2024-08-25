Diversified LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.65. 637,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

