Diversified LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.41. 2,181,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.31.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,398. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

