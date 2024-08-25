Diversified LLC Sells 303 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diversified LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.1 %

PH traded up $6.52 on Friday, hitting $593.82. 492,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $538.48 and its 200-day moving average is $538.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $594.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

