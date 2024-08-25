Diversified LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,807,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,453,000 after acquiring an additional 105,919 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,122. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

