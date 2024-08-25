Divi Price Tops $0.0017 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Divi has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $233,353.03 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Divi has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00041529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Divi

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,000,479,083 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,999,627,299.9066353 with 3,999,625,971.9066353 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.00168369 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $214,671.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

