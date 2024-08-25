Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.32.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

