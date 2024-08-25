DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:DXC opened at $20.12 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

