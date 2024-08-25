Dymension Price Reaches $1.77 on Major Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Dymension has a total market cap of $353.04 million and approximately $21.33 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00002753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,032,008,231 coins and its circulating supply is 200,015,272 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,031,978,410 with 199,958,989 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.81335874 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $34,666,862.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

