Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 109,299 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,299 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.8 %

BRX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

