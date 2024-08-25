Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,373 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,986,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 145,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.37. 704,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $142.52.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

