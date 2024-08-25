Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 6,220,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

