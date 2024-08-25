Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 812,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,778 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 846,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 91,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

