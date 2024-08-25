Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,901. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

