Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,475 shares during the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 112,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $22.37. 507,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,964. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.00%.

AKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

