EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $26,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after buying an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3,768.4% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 348,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 339,156 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,398,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,192,000 after acquiring an additional 253,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wedbush started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 1,538,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,147. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.