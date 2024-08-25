EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $36,000 in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.02. 58,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $19.14.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.