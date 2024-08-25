EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $36,000 in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000.

NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.02. 58,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

