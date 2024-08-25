EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 95,299 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $81.26. 1,560,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,086. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

