EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 681,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,035. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $953,175. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

