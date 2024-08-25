EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. EHang updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

EHang Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:EH opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.01. EHang has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

