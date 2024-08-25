Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $31.81 million and approximately $708,850.69 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000842 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,278,855 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.