Electroneum Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Electroneum has a market cap of $31.57 million and $726,237.95 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000865 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,288,905 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.