Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

ESI traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,771. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

