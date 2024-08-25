ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.43

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $7.60. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 4,616 shares changing hands.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4049 per share. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ENAGAS S A/ADR
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.