Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOSE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.37. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 580,022 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 5,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 3,109,880 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 600,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147,350 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

