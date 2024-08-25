Eq LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Eq LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 842,863 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.