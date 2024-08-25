Ethena USDe (USDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.06 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $27.76 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,061,740,530 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,061,740,529.9263873. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99919953 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $34,853,177.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

