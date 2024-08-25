Ethereum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.43 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $332.75 billion and approximately $11.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,766.01 or 0.04309246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00041994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,298,357 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

