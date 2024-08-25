Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,597 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $2,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $54,498,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE HOMB traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 1,155,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,039. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

