Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 213 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.50.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $381.18. 1,197,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $423.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

