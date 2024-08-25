Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,177,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.10. 1,325,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.67 and a 52 week high of $277.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

