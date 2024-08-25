Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,590,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,465,000 after purchasing an additional 340,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.37. 2,221,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

