Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,381,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.