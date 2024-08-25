Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $116.32. 10,349,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064,793. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

