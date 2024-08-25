Family Firm Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,116 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.19. 4,544,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,030. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.