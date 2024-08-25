Family Firm Inc. Buys New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OMC opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

