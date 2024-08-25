Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 687 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,360,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,621 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,904,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $139,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

CTSH stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

