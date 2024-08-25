Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 710 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOT traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.30. 203,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,869. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.