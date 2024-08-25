Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 911 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,677,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,266 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,382,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,950 shares of company stock worth $945,728 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

