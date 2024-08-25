Family Firm Inc. Invests $42,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.17. 960,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

