Family Firm Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,779. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.