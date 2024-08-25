Family Firm Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,105 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.24 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03.
ARK Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
