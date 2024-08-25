Family Firm Inc. Purchases Shares of 870 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.82.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

